Comparison of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking Holdings Inc. 1,980 1.49 42.35M 86.45 21.82 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 130 2.48 45.35M 16.08 9.76

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Booking Holdings Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation. Alliance Data Systems Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Booking Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Booking Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Booking Holdings Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking Holdings Inc. 2,138,824.08% 46% 17.5% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 34,978,789.05% 42.9% 3.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta means Booking Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s 64.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

Booking Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alliance Data Systems Corporation are 2.6 and 2.5 respectively. Alliance Data Systems Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Booking Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Booking Holdings Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 5 2.56 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 3 3 2.50

Booking Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $2110, and a 6.39% upside potential. Meanwhile, Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s average price target is $161.5, while its potential upside is 30.37%. The data provided earlier shows that Alliance Data Systems Corporation appears more favorable than Booking Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.7% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Booking Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56%

For the past year Booking Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Alliance Data Systems Corporation

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Booking Holdings Inc. beats Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.