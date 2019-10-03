Comparison of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) and Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Both Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) and Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) compete on a level playing field in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonso Electronics International Inc. 2 0.00 1.22M -0.16 0.00 Sensata Technologies Holding plc 48 1.37 160.07M 3.55 13.37

Table 1 demonstrates Bonso Electronics International Inc. and Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonso Electronics International Inc. 51,439,895.43% -4.8% -3.4% Sensata Technologies Holding plc 336,705,931.85% 23.6% 8.8%

Volatility & Risk

Bonso Electronics International Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s 1.42 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bonso Electronics International Inc. Its rival Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.2 respectively. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Bonso Electronics International Inc. and Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sensata Technologies Holding plc 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Sensata Technologies Holding plc is $50.33, which is potential 6.70% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bonso Electronics International Inc. and Sensata Technologies Holding plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.8% and 0%. 53.5% are Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sensata Technologies Holding plc has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonso Electronics International Inc. 4.59% -4.09% -8.32% 21.11% -21.55% 30.75% Sensata Technologies Holding plc -2.67% -3.01% -5.12% 0.21% -12.07% 5.78%

For the past year Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Sensata Technologies Holding plc beats Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic scales and weighing instruments, pet electronics products, and other products in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its sensor-based scale products include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales that are used in consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also offers electrical pet care products, including a bark control device; manufactures tools and molds for scales and pet electronics products; and sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers, and original design manufacturers. The company also exports its products to the United States, Germany, Asia, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Africa. In addition, it rents or leases factory facilities and equipment to third parties. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International, Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment manufactures pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles (HVOR); and systems that address safety and environmental concerns. The Sensing Solutions segment manufactures various control products, such as motor and compressor protectors, circuit breakers, semiconductor burn-in test sockets, solid state relays, linear and rotary position sensors, precision switches, and thermostats, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sensors and controls to prevent damage from overheating and fires in industrial, aerospace, military, commercial, medical device, and residential end-markets. This segment also manufactures power conversion and control products, including power inverters, charge controllers, and solid state relays. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive and HVOR end-markets; and industrial and commercial manufacturers and suppliers in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, and aerospace industries, as well as motor and compressor suppliers. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. was founded in 1916 and is based in Hengelo, the Netherlands.