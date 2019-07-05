Comparison of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) and Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC)

Both Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) and Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonso Electronics International Inc. 3 1.26 N/A -0.16 0.00 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 23 3.36 N/A 1.17 20.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bonso Electronics International Inc. and Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) and Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -3.4% Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 8.8%

Risk and Volatility

Bonso Electronics International Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. From a competition point of view, Rudolph Technologies Inc. has a 0.88 beta which is 12.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rudolph Technologies Inc. are 8.1 and 5.7 respectively. Rudolph Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bonso Electronics International Inc. and Rudolph Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 9.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.2% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares and 95.3% of Rudolph Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 53.5% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonso Electronics International Inc. -4.87% -11.39% 4.53% -7.3% -20.13% 26.37% Rudolph Technologies Inc. -6.07% 4.31% 6.44% 18.67% -23.65% 19.54%

For the past year Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Rudolph Technologies Inc. beats Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic scales and weighing instruments, pet electronics products, and other products in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its sensor-based scale products include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales that are used in consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also offers electrical pet care products, including a bark control device; manufactures tools and molds for scales and pet electronics products; and sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers, and original design manufacturers. The company also exports its products to the United States, Germany, Asia, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Africa. In addition, it rents or leases factory facilities and equipment to third parties. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International, Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts. The company markets and sells its products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, and application-specific integrated circuit device, and packaging manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.