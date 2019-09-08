Comparison of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) and ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

We are contrasting Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) and ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonso Electronics International Inc. 3 1.06 N/A -0.16 0.00 ESCO Technologies Inc. 74 2.45 N/A 3.21 26.07

In table 1 we can see Bonso Electronics International Inc. and ESCO Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bonso Electronics International Inc. and ESCO Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -3.4% ESCO Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 6.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.37 shows that Bonso Electronics International Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ESCO Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bonso Electronics International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, ESCO Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ESCO Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bonso Electronics International Inc. and ESCO Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ESCO Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, ESCO Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 12.86% and its average target price is $87.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bonso Electronics International Inc. and ESCO Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.8% and 96.1%. 53.5% are Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.8% are ESCO Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonso Electronics International Inc. 4.59% -4.09% -8.32% 21.11% -21.55% 30.75% ESCO Technologies Inc. -1.88% -0.33% 11.73% 30.4% 36.98% 26.7%

For the past year Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ESCO Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ESCO Technologies Inc. beats Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic scales and weighing instruments, pet electronics products, and other products in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its sensor-based scale products include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales that are used in consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also offers electrical pet care products, including a bark control device; manufactures tools and molds for scales and pet electronics products; and sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers, and original design manufacturers. The company also exports its products to the United States, Germany, Asia, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Africa. In addition, it rents or leases factory facilities and equipment to third parties. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International, Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions. Its RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. This segment also provides calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The companyÂ’s Utility Solutions Group segment develops, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions, which include electric power grid and enterprise management systems for electrical equipment. This segmentÂ’s solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite and F6000 series, the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and DobleÂ’s Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. Its Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.