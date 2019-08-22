Comparison of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.50 N/A 7.14 3.06 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 145 2.29 N/A 6.71 20.56

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company. Pioneer Natural Resources Company appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Pioneer Natural Resources Company on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Analyst Ratings

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 1 4 2.80

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a 53.44% upside potential and a consensus price target of $35. On the other hand, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s potential upside is 40.41% and its average price target is $178.8. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. seems more appealing than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90.5% respectively. About 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. was more bullish than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats Pioneer Natural Resources Company on 8 of the 12 factors.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.