Comparison of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Both Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.43 N/A 8.15 3.02 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.97 N/A 0.52 13.63

Table 1 highlights Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Evolution Petroleum Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolution Petroleum Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 29.6% 24.6%

Volatility & Risk

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.47 and it happens to be 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Evolution Petroleum Corporation which has a 10.6 Current Ratio and a 10.6 Quick Ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 76.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 72.2%. 1.2% are Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.4% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 5.35% 5.85% 4.81% -11.79% -25.94% 19.06% Evolution Petroleum Corporation -1.67% 3.07% -5.87% -24.89% -22.84% 3.52%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.