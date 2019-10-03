Comparison of Boise Cascade Company (BCC) and PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH)

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) and PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) compete with each other in the Lumber Wood Production sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boise Cascade Company 31 2.12 38.46M -0.25 0.00 PotlatchDeltic Corporation 39 10.53 65.41M 1.71 21.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Boise Cascade Company and PotlatchDeltic Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boise Cascade Company 124,224,806.20% -0.7% -0.3% PotlatchDeltic Corporation 165,930,999.49% 8.9% 4.9%

Risk and Volatility

Boise Cascade Company is 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.1 beta. PotlatchDeltic Corporation on the other hand, has 1.44 beta which makes it 44.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Boise Cascade Company’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, PotlatchDeltic Corporation which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Boise Cascade Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PotlatchDeltic Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Boise Cascade Company and PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boise Cascade Company 0 0 1 3.00 PotlatchDeltic Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Boise Cascade Company’s upside potential is 8.35% at a $34 consensus target price. On the other hand, PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s potential upside is 3.40% and its consensus target price is $42. Based on the results delivered earlier, Boise Cascade Company is looking more favorable than PotlatchDeltic Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Boise Cascade Company and PotlatchDeltic Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.3% and 88.9% respectively. 2.1% are Boise Cascade Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boise Cascade Company 1.12% -5.76% -2.6% 0.45% -35.63% 13.21% PotlatchDeltic Corporation -4.26% -6.83% -6.6% 1.38% -12.55% 16.37%

For the past year Boise Cascade Company has weaker performance than PotlatchDeltic Corporation

Summary

PotlatchDeltic Corporation beats on 10 of the 13 factors Boise Cascade Company.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. Its Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards. This segmentÂ’s products are used primarily in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling markets, and light commercial construction. It sells its products to wholesalers, home improvement centers, retail lumberyards, and industrial converters. The companyÂ’s Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including engineered wood products, oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; and general line items, such as siding, metal products, insulation, roofing, and composite decking. Its products are used in the construction of new residential housing, including single-family, multi-family, and manufactured homes; the repair and remodeling of existing housing; the construction of light industrial and commercial buildings; and other industrial applications. This segment sells its products to retail lumberyards, home improvement centers, and specialty distributors. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Potlatch Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and manages timberlands located in Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Wisconsin in the United States. The Resource Management Division manages its timberlands, harvests timber, procures other wood fiber, sells logs and leases land for hunting and other recreational activity. The Real Estate Division develops and sells land parcels, as well as invests in timberlands. The Wood Products Division manufactures lumber, plywood, and particleboard in Arkansas, Idaho, Michigan, and Minnesota. This segment's products are sold to wholesalers primarily for use in home building and other construction activities. Potlatch was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.