Comparison of Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) and Glowpoint Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW)

Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) and Glowpoint Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) are two firms in the Diversified Communication Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boingo Wireless Inc. 21 1.99 N/A -0.07 0.00 Glowpoint Inc. 1 0.39 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Boingo Wireless Inc. and Glowpoint Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Boingo Wireless Inc. and Glowpoint Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boingo Wireless Inc. 0.00% -2.9% -0.6% Glowpoint Inc. 0.00% -77.8% -68.5%

Volatility & Risk

Boingo Wireless Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Glowpoint Inc.’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Boingo Wireless Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Glowpoint Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Glowpoint Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Boingo Wireless Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Boingo Wireless Inc. and Glowpoint Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boingo Wireless Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Glowpoint Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$32 is Boingo Wireless Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 164.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Boingo Wireless Inc. and Glowpoint Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 2.5%. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Boingo Wireless Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.4% of Glowpoint Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boingo Wireless Inc. -3.96% -18.28% -33.77% -35.81% -32.8% -26.98% Glowpoint Inc. -4.9% -9.35% -30.67% -25.95% -46.11% -23.02%

For the past year Boingo Wireless Inc. was more bearish than Glowpoint Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Boingo Wireless Inc. beats Glowpoint Inc.

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. The company also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans. In addition, it offers access to DAS infrastructure at certain of its managed and operated hotspot locations to telecom operator partners; and carrier offload services, Wi-Fi roaming and software services, and turn-key solutions to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as provides display advertising, sponsored access, and promotional programs. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Glowpoint, Inc. provides managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration products and services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offer scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enable its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services. The company also provides network services, which offer secure traffic of video, data, and Internet. Its networking solutions comprise Cloud Connect Video, which provides the customerÂ’s office locations with a video network connection to the Glowpoint Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect Converge that offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions for customers who require a converged network; and Cloud Connect Cross Connect, which allows the customer to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to the companyÂ’s data center. In addition, the company offers professional services, including onsite support, or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of a customer; and resells video equipment. It serves Fortune 1000 companies, and small and medium enterprises in various industries through a direct sales force and indirect sales channels. Glowpoint, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.