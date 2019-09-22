Comparison of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

As Asset Management companies, BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 14.19 N/A 0.43 21.57 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Safeguard Scientifics Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.29% and 69.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. was less bullish than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.