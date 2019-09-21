Comparison of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

As Asset Management companies, BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 14.19 N/A 0.43 21.57 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.67 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.29% and 16.94%. Comparatively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. was more bullish than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.