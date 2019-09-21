Comparison of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

As Asset Management companies, BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|9
|14.19
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|4.67
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Demonstrates BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.29% and 16.94%. Comparatively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. was more bullish than Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Summary
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.
