Comparison of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)

As Asset Management companies, BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 14.19 N/A 0.43 21.57 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 13.69 N/A -0.31 0.00

Demonstrates BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 58.08% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has stronger performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.