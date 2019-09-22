Comparison of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)

As Asset Management companies, BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|9
|14.19
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|13.69
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Demonstrates BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 58.08% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has stronger performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Summary
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.
