Comparison of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.43 21.57 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares and 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. was more bullish than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.