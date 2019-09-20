Comparison of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)

As Asset Management businesses, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|22
|3.10
|N/A
|1.63
|14.61
Table 1 demonstrates BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|30.1%
|1.5%
Analyst Ratings
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s potential downside is -5.87% and its consensus price target is $25.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 28.35% and 44% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.82%
|4.72%
|5.98%
|12.37%
|11.74%
|17.86%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-3.99%
|2.19%
|16.34%
|32.28%
|-0.21%
|51.43%
For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 8 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
