Comparison of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)

As Asset Management businesses, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 22 3.10 N/A 1.63 14.61

Table 1 demonstrates BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s potential downside is -5.87% and its consensus price target is $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 28.35% and 44% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 8 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.