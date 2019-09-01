Comparison of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Both BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.82%
|4.72%
|5.98%
|12.37%
|11.74%
|17.86%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
