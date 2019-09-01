Comparison of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Both BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.