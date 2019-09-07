Comparison of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

We will be contrasting the differences between BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.