Comparison of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 79 105.79 N/A -5.39 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 77.84 N/A -2.57 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is $118.5, with potential upside of 23.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 2.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2% Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation was less bullish than Vaccinex Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vaccinex Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.