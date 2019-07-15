Comparison of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 79 105.79 N/A -5.39 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 46.06 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.45 shows that Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation. Its rival Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Nabriva Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 23.54% upside potential and a consensus target price of $118.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 53% respectively. 0.1% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation has weaker performance than Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.