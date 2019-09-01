Comparison of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 471.10 N/A -6.08 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. which has a 21.8 Current Ratio and a 21.8 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a consensus target price of $110.4, and a 43.99% upside potential. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average target price and a 343.79% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Blueprint Medicines Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares and 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 24.72% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 85.77% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Blueprint Medicines Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.