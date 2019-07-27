Comparison of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 82 110.27 N/A -5.39 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 38.32 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Volatility and Risk

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus price target of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is $116.75, with potential upside of 16.77%. Competitively the consensus price target of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $16.75, which is potential 693.84% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.