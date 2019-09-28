Comparison of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 80 -0.40 48.47M -6.08 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.05M -1.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 60,853,735.09% -59.3% -45.4% Chiasma Inc. 537,243,109.69% -88% -58.4%

Risk & Volatility

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Chiasma Inc.’s 1.12 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Blueprint Medicines Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Chiasma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s consensus target price is $110.4, while its potential upside is 50.84%. On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 125.87% and its consensus target price is $11. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Chiasma Inc. seems more appealing than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 76.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation was more bullish than Chiasma Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.