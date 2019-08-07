Comparison of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

We will be comparing the differences between Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 83 548.79 N/A -6.08 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Risk & Volatility

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Aptose Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 31.14% for Blueprint Medicines Corporation with average price target of $116.75. Competitively the average price target of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6.83, which is potential 191.88% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptose Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Blueprint Medicines Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation was more bullish than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.