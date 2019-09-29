Comparison of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEPP) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.00 31.50M -1.62 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 14 2.05 169.88M 1.13 13.30

Table 1 highlights Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 575,868,372.94% 0% 0% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 1,181,363,004.17% 29% 14%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Black Stone Minerals L.P. has an average target price of $23, with potential upside of 62.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.32% and 29.6%. Comparatively, 4.7% are Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1%

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.