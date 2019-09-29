Comparison of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEPP) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|5
|0.00
|31.50M
|-1.62
|0.00
|Black Stone Minerals L.P.
|14
|2.05
|169.88M
|1.13
|13.30
Table 1 highlights Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|575,868,372.94%
|0%
|0%
|Black Stone Minerals L.P.
|1,181,363,004.17%
|29%
|14%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Black Stone Minerals L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Black Stone Minerals L.P. has an average target price of $23, with potential upside of 62.20%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.32% and 29.6%. Comparatively, 4.7% are Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|1.11%
|6.86%
|-1.45%
|-7.47%
|-14.84%
|0%
|Black Stone Minerals L.P.
|-1.9%
|-2.34%
|-16.57%
|-11.03%
|-12.99%
|-3.1%
Summary
On 11 of the 12 factors Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
