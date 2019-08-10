Comparison of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) and Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) and Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). The two are both Resorts & Casinos companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations Corporation 13 1.07 N/A 1.09 9.48 Penn National Gaming Inc. 21 0.48 N/A 0.92 21.13

Table 1 demonstrates Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and Penn National Gaming Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Penn National Gaming Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Bluegreen Vacations Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and Penn National Gaming Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations Corporation 0.00% 19.3% 6.1% Penn National Gaming Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and Penn National Gaming Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Penn National Gaming Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation has a consensus target price of $10, and a 4.28% upside potential. On the other hand, Penn National Gaming Inc.’s potential upside is 35.35% and its average target price is $25. The information presented earlier suggests that Penn National Gaming Inc. looks more robust than Bluegreen Vacations Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and Penn National Gaming Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 97.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 90.47% of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Penn National Gaming Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bluegreen Vacations Corporation -3.37% -13.36% -31.63% -19.45% -58.26% -20.26% Penn National Gaming Inc. 2.36% 0.72% -7.22% -19.54% -37.93% 3.66%

For the past year Bluegreen Vacations Corporation had bearish trend while Penn National Gaming Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Penn National Gaming Inc. beats Bluegreen Vacations Corporation.

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation operates as a sales, marketing, and management company focusing on the vacation ownership industry in the United States. The company markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership interests (VOIs) in resorts that are developed or acquired by the company, or developed and owned by others. Its VOIs enable buyers to use resort accommodations through an annual or biennial allotment of points, which represent their ownership and beneficial use rights in perpetuity in the Bluegreen Vacation Club. It also provides property and homeowners' association management, VOI title, mortgage servicing, and resort amenity operational services; and financing to individual purchasers of VOIs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation is a subsidiary of Woodbridge Holdings, LLC.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. It operated approximately 35,000 gaming machines, 800 table games, and 4,600 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.