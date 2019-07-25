Comparison of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) and Empire Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:NYNY)

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) and Empire Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:NYNY) are two firms in the Resorts & Casinos that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations Corporation 13 1.18 N/A 1.09 13.92 Empire Resorts Inc. 12 1.50 N/A -4.66 0.00

Demonstrates Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and Empire Resorts Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations Corporation 0.00% 19.3% 6.1% Empire Resorts Inc. 0.00% -77.3% -18.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and Empire Resorts Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Empire Resorts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation’s downside potential is -6.28% at a $10 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.5% of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation shares and 1.9% of Empire Resorts Inc. shares. About 90.47% of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Empire Resorts Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bluegreen Vacations Corporation 0.73% -0.98% 12.57% 27.68% -24.95% 17.01% Empire Resorts Inc. -5.4% 5.5% 5.59% 53.04% -46.27% 19.35%

For the past year Bluegreen Vacations Corporation has weaker performance than Empire Resorts Inc.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation beats Empire Resorts Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation operates as a sales, marketing, and management company focusing on the vacation ownership industry in the United States. The company markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership interests (VOIs) in resorts that are developed or acquired by the company, or developed and owned by others. Its VOIs enable buyers to use resort accommodations through an annual or biennial allotment of points, which represent their ownership and beneficial use rights in perpetuity in the Bluegreen Vacation Club. It also provides property and homeowners' association management, VOI title, mortgage servicing, and resort amenity operational services; and financing to individual purchasers of VOIs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation is a subsidiary of Woodbridge Holdings, LLC.