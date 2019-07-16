Comparison of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 134 146.46 N/A -11.36 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of bluebird bio Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

$163.83 is bluebird bio Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 20.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

bluebird bio Inc. and Verona Pharma plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 65.57%. Insiders held 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% Verona Pharma plc -6.67% -5.94% 2.34% -50.25% -64.17% -37.62%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has 25.84% stronger performance while Verona Pharma plc has -37.62% weaker performance.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Verona Pharma plc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.