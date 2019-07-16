Comparison of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

As Biotechnology companies, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 134 145.01 N/A -11.36 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Demonstrates bluebird bio Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us bluebird bio Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.49 beta indicates that bluebird bio Inc. is 149.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s beta is 2.52 which is 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. Its competitor aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. bluebird bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

bluebird bio Inc. has a 21.89% upside potential and a consensus price target of $163.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.