Comparison of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 134 150.89 N/A -11.36 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of bluebird bio Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of bluebird bio Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of bluebird bio Inc. is $163.83, with potential upside of 17.14%. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 232.54% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd seems more appealing than bluebird bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. About 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has 25.84% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats bluebird bio Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.