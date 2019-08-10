Comparison of Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Since Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) are part of the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Bird Corporation 19 0.49 N/A 1.08 19.20 General Motors Company 38 0.39 N/A 6.15 6.56

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Blue Bird Corporation and General Motors Company. General Motors Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Bird Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Blue Bird Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Blue Bird Corporation and General Motors Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Bird Corporation 0.00% -55.6% 10.7% General Motors Company 0.00% 23.4% 4%

Risk and Volatility

Blue Bird Corporation has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. General Motors Company’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blue Bird Corporation are 1 and 0.3. Competitively, General Motors Company has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Blue Bird Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than General Motors Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Blue Bird Corporation and General Motors Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Bird Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 General Motors Company 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus target price of Blue Bird Corporation is $23, with potential upside of 23.46%. Competitively the consensus target price of General Motors Company is $53.33, which is potential 34.64% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that General Motors Company seems more appealing than Blue Bird Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99% of Blue Bird Corporation shares and 78.9% of General Motors Company shares. 0.3% are Blue Bird Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of General Motors Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Bird Corporation -0.81% 4.7% 19.42% 6.42% -8.32% 13.91% General Motors Company -1.32% 4.1% 4.1% 3.2% 7.09% 20.6%

For the past year Blue Bird Corporation has weaker performance than General Motors Company

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors General Motors Company beats Blue Bird Corporation.