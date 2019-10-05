Comparison of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

We are contrasting Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy Corporation 4 -0.43 65.44M -2.80 0.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 12 0.00 121.51M 1.52 8.49

In table 1 we can see Bloom Energy Corporation and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bloom Energy Corporation and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy Corporation 1,559,060,370.71% 49.2% -23.2% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 985,482,562.85% 9.7% 4.4%

Liquidity

Bloom Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL are 1 and 1 respectively. Bloom Energy Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Bloom Energy Corporation and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy Corporation 1 1 3 2.60 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0.00

Bloom Energy Corporation has a 248.91% upside potential and an average price target of $11.2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bloom Energy Corporation and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66% and 28.6%. Insiders owned 3.1% of Bloom Energy Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 55.6% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bloom Energy Corporation -4.22% -16.47% -27.03% 13.46% -56.18% 4.71% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL -1.38% 3.28% 25.58% 32.14% 139.23% 64.88%

For the past year Bloom Energy Corporation has weaker performance than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Bloom Energy Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.