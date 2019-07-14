Comparison of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL)

Both Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.43 N/A -0.15 0.00 Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.65 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -8.8% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -7.2%

Risk and Volatility

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Westell Technologies Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Westell Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Westell Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 20.2% respectively. Insiders owned 14.7% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares. Comparatively, Westell Technologies Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.49% -1.59% -15.65% -0.56% 4.97% -14.51% Westell Technologies Inc. -3.21% -6.05% -6.05% 4.12% -31.87% 6.88%

For the past year Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend while Westell Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Westell Technologies Inc. beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.