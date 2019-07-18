Comparison of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF)

As Communication Equipment companies, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.43 N/A -0.15 0.00 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.16 N/A -4.86 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -8.8% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4%

Risk and Volatility

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited on the other hand, has 2.85 beta which makes it 185.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. are 1.3 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 10% respectively. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.49% -1.59% -15.65% -0.56% 4.97% -14.51% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -20.71% -33.33% -42.86% -57.65% -64.71% -28%

For the past year Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.