Comparison of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging Co. 3 0.00 14.64M 1.30 2.33 Cardtronics plc 30 2.21 36.44M 0.22 128.87

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cardtronics plc appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Blink Charging Co. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Blink Charging Co. is presently more affordable than Cardtronics plc, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Blink Charging Co. and Cardtronics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging Co. 548,068,283.92% 0% 0% Cardtronics plc 122,693,602.69% 2.8% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Blink Charging Co. has a 3.43 beta, while its volatility is 243.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cardtronics plc’s 1.29 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Blink Charging Co.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Cardtronics plc which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Blink Charging Co. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cardtronics plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Blink Charging Co. and Cardtronics plc are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 0% respectively. 41.65% are Blink Charging Co.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cardtronics plc has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blink Charging Co. 14.29% 16.03% -1.3% 28.27% 4.11% 76.74% Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54%

For the past year Blink Charging Co. has stronger performance than Cardtronics plc

Summary

Cardtronics plc beats Blink Charging Co. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condo, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 13,346 charging stations. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.