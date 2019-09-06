Comparison of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.27 N/A 2.49 14.28 Safehold Inc. 27 17.09 N/A 0.66 50.11

Table 1 demonstrates Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Safehold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Safehold Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Safehold Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 2.2% Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Safehold Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Safehold Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average target price of Safehold Inc. is $26, which is potential -9.44% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares and 34.2% of Safehold Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Safehold Inc. has 9.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.4% 0.34% -0.14% 4.07% 7.77% 11.49% Safehold Inc. -1.62% 8.52% 30.96% 84.97% 83.63% 74.75%

For the past year Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. was less bullish than Safehold Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Safehold Inc.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.