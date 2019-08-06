Comparison of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|16
|15.18
|N/A
|0.35
|47.47
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares and 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares. 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|1.81%
|-3.67%
|2.47%
|6.44%
|1.47%
|7.24%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
Summary
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
