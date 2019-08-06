Comparison of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.18 N/A 0.35 47.47 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares and 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares. 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.