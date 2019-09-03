Comparison of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)

We will be contrasting the differences between BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.39 N/A 0.35 47.47 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.63 N/A 0.81 17.90

Demonstrates BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 2.94% and 16.55% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust was less bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.