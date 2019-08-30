Comparison of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|16
|15.30
|N/A
|0.35
|47.47
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.94% and 43.22%. 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|1.81%
|-3.67%
|2.47%
|6.44%
|1.47%
|7.24%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust was less bullish than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
