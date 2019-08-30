Comparison of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.30 N/A 0.35 47.47 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.94% and 43.22%. 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust was less bullish than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.