Comparison of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.35
|47.47
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|1.81%
|-3.67%
|2.47%
|6.44%
|1.47%
|7.24%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
Summary
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats on 4 of the 6 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
