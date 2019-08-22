Comparison of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV)

We are comparing BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.17 N/A 0.35 47.47 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and 23135’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and 23135.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% 23135 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares and 44.99% of 23135 shares. Insiders held 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.95% of 23135’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats 23135 on 5 of the 5 factors.