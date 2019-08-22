Comparison of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV)

We are comparing BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|16
|15.17
|N/A
|0.35
|47.47
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and 23135’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and 23135.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares and 44.99% of 23135 shares. Insiders held 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.95% of 23135’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|1.81%
|-3.67%
|2.47%
|6.44%
|1.47%
|7.24%
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats 23135 on 5 of the 5 factors.
