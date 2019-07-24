Comparison of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

We will be comparing the differences between BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.39 N/A 0.45 31.25 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.69 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares and 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share held by insiders are 0.02%. Competitively, 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has bigger growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 5 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.