Comparison of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

We will be comparing the differences between BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.39
|N/A
|0.45
|31.25
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.69
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares and 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share held by insiders are 0.02%. Competitively, 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.5%
|4.17%
|7.03%
|13.28%
|7.54%
|12.9%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.97%
|-0.97%
|1.33%
|2.86%
|-4.75%
|10.28%
For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has bigger growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Summary
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 5 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
