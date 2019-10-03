Comparison of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 0.00 N/A 0.45 31.38 SEI Investments Company 58 1.53 127.19M 3.07 19.44

Table 1 highlights BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and SEI Investments Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SEI Investments Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and SEI Investments Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 218,539,518.90% 29.9% 24.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.1% of SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has smaller growth than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II on 11 of the 12 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.