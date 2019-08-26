Comparison of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)

Both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.83 N/A 0.45 31.38 Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.60 N/A 0.07 40.56

In table 1 we can see BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Rand Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rand Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Rand Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares and 14.1% of Rand Capital Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. Competitively, Rand Capital Corporation has 35.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has bigger growth than Rand Capital Corporation.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 6 of the 9 factors Rand Capital Corporation.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.