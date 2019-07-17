Comparison of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 13 13.52 N/A 0.45 31.25 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares and 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. About 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.