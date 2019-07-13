Comparison of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 13 13.55 N/A 0.45 31.25 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.74 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares are held by institutional investors while 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.41% -1.23% 1.16% 2.45% -12.94% 6.65%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II was more bullish than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.