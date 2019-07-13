Comparison of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|13
|13.55
|N/A
|0.45
|31.25
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|8
|13.55
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.21% and 27.29%. Insiders owned 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.5%
|4.17%
|7.03%
|13.28%
|7.54%
|12.9%
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.71%
|1.22%
|5.22%
|10.88%
|5.09%
|11.02%
For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II was more bullish than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
Summary
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 4 of the 4 factors Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.