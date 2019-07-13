Comparison of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 13 13.55 N/A 0.45 31.25 Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 13.55 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.21% and 27.29%. Insiders owned 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II was more bullish than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 4 of the 4 factors Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.