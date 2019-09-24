Comparison of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)

This is a contrast between BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.68 N/A 0.33 43.04 Rand Capital Corporation 3 5.79 N/A 0.07 40.56

Demonstrates BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Rand Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares and 14.1% of Rand Capital Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, Rand Capital Corporation has 35.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. was more bullish than Rand Capital Corporation.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Rand Capital Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.