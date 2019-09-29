Comparison of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.33
|43.04
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares and 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares. 0.01% are BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|-0.5%
|2.63%
|1.74%
|8.76%
|-3.57%
|14.89%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
