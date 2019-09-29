Comparison of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.33 43.04 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares and 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares. 0.01% are BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.