Comparison of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

Both BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.33 43.04 Alcentra Capital Corporation 9 0.00 N/A 0.29 28.27

In table 1 we can see BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alcentra Capital Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Alcentra Capital Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.01% are BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. was less bullish than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Alcentra Capital Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.