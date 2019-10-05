Comparison of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

This is a contrast between BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.27 34.38 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 0.00 4.30M 1.75 5.72

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. Hennessy Advisors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Hennessy Advisors Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 42,448,173.74% 19.2% 12.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares and 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has 14.04% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.