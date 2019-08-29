Comparison of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 14.20 N/A 0.44 33.98 Legg Mason Inc. 34 1.13 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Legg Mason Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Legg Mason Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Legg Mason Inc.’s average target price is $42, while its potential upside is 14.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares and 91.3% of Legg Mason Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II was less bullish than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Legg Mason Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.