Comparison of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Since BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.60 N/A 0.44 31.92 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.96 N/A 2.25 9.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Janus Henderson Group plc. Janus Henderson Group plc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Janus Henderson Group plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Janus Henderson Group plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Janus Henderson Group plc on the other hand boasts of a $23.55 average target price and a 4.99% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 9.24% and 61.7% respectively. Competitively, Janus Henderson Group plc has 0.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II -0.42% -0.99% 3.07% 10.58% 2.7% 9.3% Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has stronger performance than Janus Henderson Group plc

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.